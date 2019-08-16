Registry worker accessed Zhukovskyy file weeks before N.H. fatal crash, but didn’t strip license, report says

The worker spent seven seconds in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s driving record on May 29, but closed out of the file without making changes -- missing a chance to strip him of his commercial license weeks before the June 21 crash in Randolph, N.H, that left seven people dead.

After Connecticut notified the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles that a West Springfield truck driver had lost his commercial license in May for refusing a chemical brief test, a Registry worker briefly accessed the man’s driving record, but didn’t sanction his license because he said he didn’t know how to post convictions in the computer system, according to a stunning preliminary audit report released Friday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in court in June following the fatal New Hampshire crash.

The missed opportunity was described in detail in a preliminary audit report by Grant Thornton LLP, who was hired by the state to review the Registry’s failures in the Zhukovskyy case.

The report also concludes the Registry stopped systematically processing notifications about Massachusetts drivers who broke traffic laws in other states in 2014, offering the most detailed account to date of how long the agency had neglected this important task.

The computer system at the Massachusetts Registry received notice from Connecticut on May 29 that Zhukovskyy’s commercial license needed to be revoked, but the alert was diverted into a queue requiring manual review, rather than being processed automatically, the report said.

Checking that queue was the responsibility of a registry unit known as SPEX. The unit leader, Susan Crispin, had alerted the vendor providing the computer system in March that certain items were erroneously being sent to that queue, and asked for help fixing the problem, the report said. Crispin’s request was pending the day Connecticut alerted Massachusetts about Zhukovskyy’s refusal to take a chemical breath test, the report said.

The same day, Michael Noronha, who worked for Crispin, opened Zhukovskyy’s file.

“Mr. Noronha was in Mr. Zhukovskyy’s driving record for approximately seven seconds, after which Mr. Noronha exited without making any changes to the record,” the report said. “During an interview, Mr. Noronha stated that, at the time, he had not been trained on posting convictions to drivers’ records and that his assigned duties included working on items other than convictions.”

The auditors found Noronha had the authority to post a conviction to a driving record, but had not done so prior to the fatal crash in New Hampshire on June 21.

Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail in New Hampshire.

His case has engulfed the Registry in a widening scandal following revelations that the agency for years neglected to process alerts about Massachusetts drivers who broke traffic laws in other states and didn’t have a system of its own for sending such notices to other states.

As a result, the state has retroactively suspended the licenses of more than 2,400 Massachusetts drivers and is mailing delinquent notices for 45,000 convictions and suspensions levied on out-of-state drivers since March 2018.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.