R.I. prison captain resigns after allegedly driving truck into protesters

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The captain at a nonprofit prison here resigned Friday, two days after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a line of demonstrators protesting the detaining of immigrants for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Captain Thomas Woodworth’s resignation from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility comes as the Rhode Island State Police and office of Attorney General Peter Neronha conduct an investigation into the incident. Several protesters were injured when they were struck by the truck and when other correctional officers used pepper spray to force the crowd to disperse.

A spokesman for Wyatt, which announced Woodworth’s resignation Friday, said the incident remains under internal investigation.