Sharks in the water temporarily shut Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Nauset Beach in Orleans

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Nauset Beach in Orleans were both temporarily closed for the fourth day in a row because of sharks in the water, officials said.

Two sharks pinged a buoy at Newcomb Hollow Beach at 9:15 a.m., said Suzanne Thomas, a Wellfleet beach administrator. The beach was closed for an hour and reopened at 10:15 a.m.

The Nauset Beach shark was spotted at 10:15 a.m., which forced the beach to close for one hour, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’sSharktivity app.