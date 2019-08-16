Sharks in the water temporarily shut Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Nauset Beach in Orleans
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Nauset Beach in Orleans were both temporarily closed for the fourth day in a row because of sharks in the water, officials said.
Two sharks pinged a buoy at Newcomb Hollow Beach at 9:15 a.m., said Suzanne Thomas, a Wellfleet beach administrator. The beach was closed for an hour and reopened at 10:15 a.m.
The Nauset Beach shark was spotted at 10:15 a.m., which forced the beach to close for one hour, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’sSharktivity app.
“The town of Orleans would like to report a confirmed sighting of a great white shark by the spotter plane at Nauset Public Beach. The shark was reported to be 60 yards off shore in front of the main lifeguard stand, traveling north,” the app said.
This is the fourth day in a row sharks were spotted or detected at Newcomb Hollow and Nauset beaches, according to a Globe tally. These were the 43rd and 44th shark reports on Cape Cod and the Islands since Aug. 1,
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.