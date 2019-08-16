In an act that has become so commonplace it has its own verb, someone “Storrowed” a truck Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet that an over-height truck struck the Boston University bridge on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive, prompting the closure of the left lane. There were no injuries, according to authorities.

While “Storrowing” is often associated with people moving into a new apartment or dorm, police gave no indication if the truck on Friday night was being used for such purposes.