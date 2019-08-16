fb-pixel

Someone ‘Storrowed’ a truck Friday night

By Danny McDonald Globe Staff,August 16, 2019, 35 minutes ago
A state trooper examined a truck that struck the Boston University bridge on Storrow Drive Friday night.
In an act that has become so commonplace it has its own verb, someone “Storrowed” a truck Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet that an over-height truck struck the Boston University bridge on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive, prompting the closure of the left lane. There were no injuries, according to authorities.

While “Storrowing” is often associated with people moving into a new apartment or dorm, police gave no indication if the truck on Friday night was being used for such purposes.

For years, in the days surrounding the busy Sept. 1 college move-in and apartment turnover period, moving trucks have crashed into, or gotten stuck underneath, overpasses on the parkways that flank the Charles River, which flows between the college meccas of Boston and Cambridge.

That reality has prompted state and local officials to remind residents and college students not to drive tall vehicles on Storrow and Memorial drives and Soldiers Field Road.

Matt Rocheleau of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.