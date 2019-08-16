Trump approves disaster declaration for N.H. after flash floods in July

“Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New Hampshire and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from July 11 to July 12, 2019,” the release said.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the Office of the Press Secretary.

President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for New Hampshire after flash floods hit the state last month, the White House said Friday.

The White House added that federal funding “also is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding in the county of Grafton. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”

In addition, the White House said “[a]dditional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.”

The Globe reported at the time of the storm that rounds of thunderstorms pounded the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, causing flash flooding throughout the area, officials said.

According to a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, local law enforcement in New Hampshire reported road washouts and rising water on area streams and rivers across southern Grafton County. Plymouth, Hanover, Enfield, Groton, Lyme, Hebron, and Waterville Valley were among the communities that saw flooding, according to the warning.

The disaster declaration came on the same day that Trump held his first rally of his 2020 reelection campaign in Manchester, N.H.

Danny McDonald, Victoria McGrane and James Pindell of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.