Twin River Casino to lay off 65 part-time card dealers, claiming Encore has hurt business

“To reflect the decreased volume of business at Twin River Casino Hotel to our table games and slot machines, largely due to the recent opening of Encore Casino in Boston, we expect some of our part time union table games dealers, mostly hired within the last six months, will be impacted,” the statement said. “We have notified union leadership of this likely occurrence.”

Twin River Casino Hotel plans to lay off about 65 part-time card dealers amid a financial pinch brought on by the June opening of Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, where business is booming at the expense of its rival in Lincoln, R.I.

A Twin River spokeswoman confirmed via e-mail that approximately 65 dealers are expected to be laid off, adding that the company is “still going through the process.”

The Twin River statement said any “dealer impacted by the downturn in business at Twin River in Lincoln will be offered the opportunity to transfer to our Delaware property, Dover Downs, without any loss of seniority. Our diversification in markets across the country and the overall health of the company allows us to offer that option to some of our Rhode Island-based employees. As has happened in the past, areas of the business tied to customer volume are subject to seasonal attendance changes as well as market competition.”

The statement continued, “As a company that has grown from 1,000 employees to nearly 2,500 in Rhode Island alone in seven short years, we value all of our employees. We are hopeful the post Labor Day trend of increased customer traffic will afford us with the opportunity to re-hire some of our impacted employees.”

Encore, meanwhile, raked in $65 million in gaming revenue from its fireworks-filled June 23 opening through July 31, according to state figures released Thursday — $35 million from table games and $30 million from slot machines.

By law, Massachusetts takes 25 percent of resort casinos’ gross gambling revenue and 49 percent of those revenues from Plainridge Park Casino, a slot parlor.

Josh Miller of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.