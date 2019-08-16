Wellesley police ask for help finding iPad for boy with autism

At about 4:45 p.m., a mother placed the iPad on the ground while she put her son, Preston, into a car and then accidently left the device behind.

The tablet was lost Thursday in a parking lot at 42 Washington St., in the Lower Falls section of the town, police said.

Wellesley police are asking for the public’s help in finding and returning an iPad to a 3-year-old boy with autism who uses the device to communicate with his parents.

Preston is unable to communicate verbally, officials said, and uses an app on the iPad called “GoTalk” that “enables . . . him to be connected to his family in a much easier manner,” police said in a statement.

The mother did not realize the mistake until she returned home, and though officers checked the area, the iPad was nowhere to be found, police said.

The family tried to find it with an app that locates such devices, but it was to no avail, since the iPad had been turned off. The iPad is described as black in color with a blue case that has “Preston” written on it.

Authorities are hoping to return the tablet to Preston.

“No questions asked — we just want to find it and get it back to him,” police said in the statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer Travis Dixon at TDixon@wellesleyma.gov, Officer Mike Pino at MPino@wellesleyma.gov, or call the police station directly at 781-235-1212.

