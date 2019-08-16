Woman who attacked Boston EMT found not competent to stand trial for now

During the ride, Tejeda allegedly stabbed the EMT who was treating her 7 times, leading police to charge her with attempted murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She has pleaded not guilty and was sent for a mental health evaluation last month.

Julie Tejeda, 31, was arrested by Boston police July 10 near the Edward Brooke Courthouse on New Chardon street where she was sitting inside the ambulance that was supposed to be taking her to a Boston hospital for evaluation.

The East Boston woman who allegedly stabbed a Boston EMT seven times inside an EMS ambulance last month was found not competent to stand trial for now by a Boston Municipal Court judge Friday.

According to the Boston police report filed in court, officers found Tejeda smiling inside the ambulance, sitting upright on a gurney with her legs crossed.

Tejeda told police without any prompting, “It was me. I did it. I stabbed her,” the report said.

During a hearing Friday, Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott was provided updates from the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital, a Department of Mental Health facility in Worcester.

Sinnott concluded Tejeda is not currently competent to stand trial and sent her back to the DMH hospital for further care. A hearing in the case has been set for March 4.

The EMT suffered stab wounds to her left upper thigh and left torso area. She also had pepper spray on her face and eyes, the report said. She was released from Massachusetts General Hospital one day after the attack, according to a statement from Boston EMS.

Prosecutors said the EMTs had initially responded to a call for a well-being check for an emotionally disturbed person when they picked up Tejeda in East Boston. They said Tejeda became upset that she was being taken to the hospital. She was being taken to Mass. General when she attacked the EMT, officials said. The other EMT inside the van was also hurt in the attack.

Police saw a black canister of pepper spray behind Tejeda on the floor of the ambulance, the document said, and found a black folding-style knife on the street directly outside the side door of the ambulance.

Tejeda, the report said, also told investigators, “The EMT was forcing me to go to the hospital, so I attacked her because she was making me feel uncomfortable.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.