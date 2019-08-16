12-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in Haverhill

The boy was injured in the area of 81 Farrwood Drive, police said in the tweet, and medflighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment.

A 12-year-old bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash with a Buick Encore, Haverhill police said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident. There are no criminal charges at this time, police said. No further information was immediately available.

