2-alarm fire extinguished at Harvard’s historic Sever Hall

A 2-alarm fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Harvard University’s Sever Hall, an academic building that is designated as a National Historic Landmark, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Firefighters discovered “smoldering” between the second and third floors of the building which was unoccupied at the time, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

“They were able to put it out without incident,” Warnick said in a phone interview Saturday.