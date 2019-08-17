Several shark sightings on the Cape, South Shore, Nantucket

The sun might not have been out at the Massachusetts coastline, but the sharks were, according to sightings on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and the South Shore Saturday.

Nauset Beach in Orleans was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white was spotted feeding on a seal near the beach Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, which confirmed the sighting.

The water was ordered off-limits to swimmers for an hour after the sighting just before 10 a.m., according to the app. A shark was caught on video thrashing a seal near the beach on Wednesday.