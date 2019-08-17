Increasing humidity and rising temperatures are expected for the next few days

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy and slightly cool in Boston with a high in the mid- to upper 70s, shy of the normal high of 80 for this time of year, Simpson said.

“It is a slow transition to a more humid air mass,” said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Saturday began gray and foggy, and a stretch of increasingly humid days is expected into midweek, forecasters said.

As temperatures warm, the dew point is expected to rise, and the chances for rain increase slightly each day, he said. There is at least some chance for showers through Thursday, according to forecasters.

Sunday, with a high near 83 degrees, could bring the first light showers, mainly after 1 p.m., according to forecasters.

Temperatures could warm substantially on Monday, with a high expected near 89 and the dew point, a marker of humidity, climbing to about 70, the weather service said.

High temperatures are expected to reach near 87 Tuesday and 86 Wednesday, with an incoming cold front at the tail end of the week bringing highs near 82 Thursday and 77 Friday, according to forecasters.

In addition to cooler temperatures, the cold front could also bring scattered thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.

“Unspectacular weather, but we’ll take it,” Simpson said.

