Deerfield officers hit by alleged intoxicated driver during separate drunken driving arrest

Two police officers were seriously injured while arresting a driver who was allegedly drunk when another allegedly intoxicated driver hit them in Deerfield on Saturday morning, Deerfield police said.

The officers, Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges, along with their cruiser, were struck about 2 a.m. by the side of Greenfield Road near Childs Cross Road, where they had arrested a woman for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car, said Detective Sergeant Adam Sokoloski, a Deerfield police spokesman.

The officers were able to call for help and were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police statement on Facebook.