Deerfield officers hit by alleged intoxicated driver during separate drunken driving arrest
Two police officers were seriously injured while arresting a driver who was allegedly drunk when another allegedly intoxicated driver hit them in Deerfield on Saturday morning, Deerfield police said.
The officers, Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges, along with their cruiser, were struck about 2 a.m. by the side of Greenfield Road near Childs Cross Road, where they had arrested a woman for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car, said Detective Sergeant Adam Sokoloski, a Deerfield police spokesman.
The officers were able to call for help and were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police statement on Facebook.
Massachusetts State Police and Whately police took over the scene, and troopers arrested the driver that struck the officers, a man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, Sokoloski said.
The man is expected to face multiple charges at Greenfield District Court, but the specific charges and arraignment date were not immediately available, he said. Police did not publicly identify either driver.
The woman arrested before the crash faces charged of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, speeding, marked lanes violation, and child endangerment, Sokoloski said.
“Both officers are still being cared for, the information I am getting from them is very positive,” he said in an e-mail Saturday morning.
