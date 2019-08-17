Five rescued in boat crash on Merrimack River

Five people were rescued from Merrimack River Saturday afternoon after a 60-foot party boat collided with a small boat and caused it to capsize, Newburyport officials said.

Four people aboard the smaller boat fell into the ocean and were rescued by a nearby boat, Newburyport deputy harbormaster Arthur Chaisson said in a phone interview.

A fifth person was stuck underneath the boat and had to be rescued by a Newburyport harbormaster. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and was later released, Chaisson said.