Five rescued in boat crash on Merrimack River
Five people were rescued from Merrimack River Saturday afternoon after a 60-foot party boat collided with a small boat and caused it to capsize, Newburyport officials said.
Four people aboard the smaller boat fell into the ocean and were rescued by a nearby boat, Newburyport deputy harbormaster Arthur Chaisson said in a phone interview.
A fifth person was stuck underneath the boat and had to be rescued by a Newburyport harbormaster. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and was later released, Chaisson said.
“He was stuck,” Chaisson said. “He had ropes wrapped around his ankles... There was gasoline in the water and all over his clothes and eyes.”
The boats collided at the mouth of Merrimack River, near the northern point of Plum Island around noon, Newburyport harbormaster Paul Hogg said in a phone interview.
The crash is under investigation.
