Two arrested in Friday afternoon shooting in Roxbury

Two Boston men were arrested Friday in connection with a daytime shooting that left a third man hospitalized in critical condition, according to Boston police.

Dashawn Price, 23, of Roxbury, and Jean Cassamajor, 18, of Dorchester, were arrested around 4 p.m. as they attempted to flee the shooting scene by jumping over a backyard fence near 120 Humboldt Ave. in Roxbury, police said in a statement.

A short time earlier, officers had visited 530 Warren St. in Roxbury in response to a call reporting a person shot in that area, police said. They found a man, believed to be about 20, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said, and had him taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Saturday morning.