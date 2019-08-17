Two arrested in Friday afternoon shooting in Roxbury
Two Boston men were arrested Friday in connection with a daytime shooting that left a third man hospitalized in critical condition, according to Boston police.
Dashawn Price, 23, of Roxbury, and Jean Cassamajor, 18, of Dorchester, were arrested around 4 p.m. as they attempted to flee the shooting scene by jumping over a backyard fence near 120 Humboldt Ave. in Roxbury, police said in a statement.
A short time earlier, officers had visited 530 Warren St. in Roxbury in response to a call reporting a person shot in that area, police said. They found a man, believed to be about 20, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said, and had him taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Saturday morning.
At the scene Friday evening, Police Commissioner William Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins expressed horror at the daylight shooting in a densely populated neighborhood, with a public school and a historic church nearby.
An MBTA “bus full of people witnessed this brazen daytime shooting,” Rollins said. “This type of senseless violence at any time is unacceptable, but certainly not in the middle of the day.”
Officers spotted Price and Cassamajor while canvassing the neighborhood, detained and interviewed the pair, and then took them into custody, according to police.
Price and Cassamajor face charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. They are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
