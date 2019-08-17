2 Pembroke firefighters and home’s resident injured in 2-alarm fire

Two firefighters and one man were injured in a two-alarm fire in Pembroke Friday night, according to a spokesman for the town’s fire department.

A resident of 345 Oak St. suffered second- and third-degree burns on his arms and torso. The firefighters suffered leg injuries caused by hydrant issues, Captain Michael Witham said.

Firefighters received the call at 8:01 p.m. and the fire was under control by around 9:45 p.m., Witham said.