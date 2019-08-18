Alleged drugged driver who hit Deerfield police officers identified as Agawam man

The driver involved in the first crash, a woman who had a child in the car, was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, speeding, marked lanes violation, and child endangerment, according to Deerfield police. She was not identified by police.

Timothy M. Avery, was allegedly under the influence of narcotics when he hit the officers as they were responding to a separate crash that involved a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning, State Police spokesman David Procopio said Sunday.

The driver who was allegedly on drugs when he plowed into two Deerfield police officers Saturday was identified by State Police Sunday as a 27-year-old Agawam man.

The officers, Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges, were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were later released, said Deerfield police spokesman Detective Sergeant Adam Sokoloski.

Avery, had been detained by local officers when State Police responded to the 2 a.m. crash on Route 10 near Childs Cross Road, Procopio said.

The trooper “determined that Avery was under the influence of narcotics” using several field sobriety tests at the crash site and found one whole pill and two partial pills in Avery’s 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to Procopio.

Procopio did not identify the pills. He said they would be submitted for analysis and that Avery did not have a prescription for them.

Avery was examined by a certified drug recognition expert at a police station, according to Procopio.

He was being held at Franklin County House of Correction on $10,000 cash bail, Procopio said, and faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle negligently to endanger, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, according to Procopio. He is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court this week, Procopio said.

Both officers were recovering at home, according to Sokoloski, the Deerfield police spokesman.

“Our officers continue a long road to recovery,” he said in an e-mail. “We are extremely thankful for the community support that we have received.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.