Bird sightings across the region

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Little blue herons continue to be spotted in great numbers across the eastern part of the state. Last week, there were eight seen in a pond off of Bray Street in West Gloucester and trios at Belle Isle and Plum Island. There were individual little blue herons at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Elm Brook in Concord, Burrage Pond in Hanson, Uxbridge, and Squantum.