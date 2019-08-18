Bird sightings across the region
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Little blue herons continue to be spotted in great numbers across the eastern part of the state. Last week, there were eight seen in a pond off of Bray Street in West Gloucester and trios at Belle Isle and Plum Island. There were individual little blue herons at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Elm Brook in Concord, Burrage Pond in Hanson, Uxbridge, and Squantum.
Andrew’s Point in Gloucester : There was a dickcissel along with good numbers of seabirds such as three Forester’s terns and 175 Northern gannets. Last week, observers also spotted 79 shearwaters including 11 Cory’s shearwaters and 16 Manx shearwaters.
Belle Isle Marsh in Boston: Observers found one whimbrel, two white-rumped sandpipers, and three little blue herons.
Duxbury Beach: There were three whimbrels and a western sandpiper among many other shorebirds. Observers saw 26 black-bellied plovers, seven piping plovers, 49 ruddy turnstones, and 28 willets. Some birds were spotted in high numbers with 742 semipalmated plovers and 2,619 semipalmated sandpipers.
Mount Auburn Cemetery: Observers found an olive-sided flycatcher, a common raven, and an orchard oriole.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island: A Caspian tern made a brief appearance last week. Other Sightings at the refuge included a sora, a Baird’s sandpiper, 15 white-rumped sandpipers, and three little blue herons.
Miscellaneous: Sightings last week included a royal tern at Demarest State Park in Dartmouth and a Philadelphia vireo at Burrage Pond in Hanson.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.