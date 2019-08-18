Child in critical condition after Dorchester crash
A child was in critical condition after a crash in Dorchester Saturday night that also left five other people injured, officials said.
Boston police received a report of a two-car crash at Columbia Road and Hamilton Street at about 11:24 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares said.
Three adults and three children were in one car and were transported to a local hospital, Tavares said. The driver of the other car was not hospitalized.
Boston police are investigating.
No further information was available.
