Child in critical condition after Dorchester crash

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 18, 2019, 47 minutes ago

A child was in critical condition after a crash in Dorchester Saturday night that also left five other people injured, officials said.

Boston police received a report of a two-car crash at Columbia Road and Hamilton Street at about 11:24 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares said.

Three adults and three children were in one car and were transported to a local hospital, Tavares said. The driver of the other car was not hospitalized.

Boston police are investigating.

No further information was available.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.