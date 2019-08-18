East Bridgewater man charged with assaulting police officer

East Bridgewater police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an officer on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from police.

Officers arrived at the man’s home on Spring Street around 3:38 p.m. in response to an unspecified medical emergency, the statement said. When they tried to speak with the man, he allegedly struck one above the eye and then fled into the woods.

The officer sustained minor injuries and received further evaluation as a precaution at South Shore Hospital, police said.