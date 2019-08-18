East Bridgewater man charged with assaulting police officer
East Bridgewater police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an officer on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from police.
Officers arrived at the man’s home on Spring Street around 3:38 p.m. in response to an unspecified medical emergency, the statement said. When they tried to speak with the man, he allegedly struck one above the eye and then fled into the woods.
The officer sustained minor injuries and received further evaluation as a precaution at South Shore Hospital, police said.
The officers searched for the man — with the help of West Bridgewater and Bridgewater police — and arrested him 30 minutes later near Spring and Cook streets. He was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to police.
Advertisement
The man, who has not been identified, will be charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
He will be booked following his release and arraigned at a later date, the statement said.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com.