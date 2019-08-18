Head of local Urban League to step down

Joseph D. Feaster Jr., the organization’s chairman who confirmed William’s departure Saturday in a statement, called the decision a “mutuality of determination,’’ saying Williams wants to pursue other opportunities.

Williams’s impending departure comes as the local organization examines new ways to expand amid rapid changes in the nonprofit sector, officials said.

After nearly two decades at the helm, Darnell Williams, executive director of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, is stepping down at the end of September, officials at the organization announced over the weekend.

“Darnell has been a great leader of [Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts] and advanced the organization’s mission during his tenure,’’ Feaster said in a statement. “He has decided to pursue other interests and the entire ULEM board and staff wish him much future success as he explores new endeavors.”

Feaster, in an phone interview, would not elaborate on Williams’ new endeavors or what prompted the impending departure, other than to say “he wants to move on.” He said a new leader will be named soon.

“We feel it’s good for the organization and good for the individual,’’ Feaster said. “Both will prosper.”

Williams did not respond to a request for comment, but the e-mailed press release from Feaster quoted Williams as saying he enjoyed his tenure as president and chief executive officer of the local Urban League.

“I … have had the distinct pleasure of working with dedicated staff, boards of directors, the [Young Professionals Network] and Guild affiliates, and the National Urban League colleagues throughout my tenure,’’ Williams’ statement said. “It is time for me to pursue other interests, but I will reflect fondly on my ULEM experiences.”

Williams, a Boston civil rights advocate who helped press for leadership change at Boston Latin School after racial controversy rattled the school several years ago, has held the top post for more than 18 years at the Roxbury-based Urban League office. Opening in 1919, the group is one of the oldest affiliates in the national Urban League movement, its website said.

Among its core mission, the Urban League strives to increase self-reliance in the workforce and through economic development, its website said.

Under his leadership, the local group brought the national Urban League to Boston in 2011 after a 35-year hiatus. That same year, Williams’ organization released its much heralded State of Black Boston report that exposed economic, income, health and education disparities among whites, blacks, Latinos and Asians.

Williams has been a champion for pushing to change the image of Boston, a city perceived by many as racially insensitive. His organization has offered job training and pathways for women and minorities in carpentry as well job opportunities in the financial sector.

Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.