Heat and humidity return for the start of the workweek

The humidity will likely be noticeable, as the dew point, a marker of humidity, hovers at about 70 degrees, forecasters said.

After a partly sunny Sunday in Boston, with a high near 83 degrees and a chance of showers after 3 p.m. and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., Monday is expected to have temperatures climb into the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

As Labor Day fast approaches, there will be at least one more bump of hot, humid weather as temperatures and dew points climb in the beginning of the workweek.

The temperature and dew points should drop slightly Tuesday, as the temperature nears 87 with a dew point more comfortably in the mid-60s, forecasters said.

The normal high this time of year is 80 degrees, according to forecasters.

Monday and Tuesday both could be rainy, with possible showers and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours and a slight chance after 2 p.m. Monday and a chance of showers Tuesday mainly after 3 p.m., forecasters said.

But Wednesday is most likely to have precipitation, with showers likely after 1 p.m. into the night, the weather service said. Thursday, showers are most likely before 4 p.m.

As a cold front moves into the region, temperatures are expected to dip below average at the end of the work week, with highs expected near 84 Wednesday, 83 Thursday, 77 Friday, and 78 Saturday.

And for those gripping tight to what’s left of summer, next weekend is expected to include the return of sun.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.