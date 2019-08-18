Marathon bombings memorial to be completed Monday morning

A collection of stones commemorating the three people killed at the Boston Marathon finish line in 2013 will be placed on Boylston Street Monday morning, marking the end of the memorial’s installation.

One stone will come from Franklin Park, which was beloved by 8-year-old Martin Richard; another from Boston University, where Lingzi Lu, 23, was earning a graduate degree in mathematics and statistics; and the third from Spectacle Island, where Krystle Campbell, 29, managed the Summer Shack and event operations.

The memorial also includes bronzed bricks with the names of two police officers killed in the bombing’s aftermath: MIT officer Sean Collier of Somerville, and Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds. It has four tall bronze spires and cherry trees, which bloom every April.