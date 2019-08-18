Marathon bombings memorial to be completed Monday morning
A collection of stones commemorating the three people killed at the Boston Marathon finish line in 2013 will be placed on Boylston Street Monday morning, marking the end of the memorial’s installation.
One stone will come from Franklin Park, which was beloved by 8-year-old Martin Richard; another from Boston University, where Lingzi Lu, 23, was earning a graduate degree in mathematics and statistics; and the third from Spectacle Island, where Krystle Campbell, 29, managed the Summer Shack and event operations.
The memorial also includes bronzed bricks with the names of two police officers killed in the bombing’s aftermath: MIT officer Sean Collier of Somerville, and Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds. It has four tall bronze spires and cherry trees, which bloom every April.
Workers will deliver the stones about 7 a.m. Monday, a spokeswoman for Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. The worksite will be closed to members of the public during the instillation.
Artist Pablo Eduardo designed the memorial to honor victims of the 2013 bombing. It’s a $2 million project, initially planned for April of 2018, when the city marked five years since the attack, but delays and redesigns pushed back the end date. The towering pillars were installed in July.
The memorial closer to the finish line, where Campbell was standing, has the inscription “All we have lost is brightly lost.”
In front of the former Forum restaurant, where Richard and Lu lost their lives, the memorial is inscribed with the words “Let us climb, now, the road to hope.”
