Two firefighters injured in 3-alarm blaze in Nashua, N.H.

The blaze proved difficult to fight, since the house sat up on a hill, making access difficult since “all hose lines and equipment had to be carried up the driveway.”

When firefighters first arrived on scene at 76 Pike Street, they “found heavy fire showing from a two-and-a-half story wood frame two family home,” according to a statement from the Nashua Fire Department.

Two firefighters were hospitalized Sunday after responding to a three-alarm blaze in Nashua, N.H., around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The 90-degree weather also proved taxing, as crews “battled the heat of the day as well as heat from the fire,” the statement said.

Merrimack and Tyngsborough were called in to help knock down the blaze, the statement said.

A Nashua firefighter was taken to the hospital for a neck injury, while another firefighter from Tyngsborough was hospitalized for heat exhaustion, officials said.

One occupant of the home suffered from minor burns, according to the statement, and was treated at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s office, but does not appear to be suspicious, according to the statement.

