Woman struck by boat, severely injures leg in Wareham
A woman sustained a “severe leg injury” after she was struck by a boat while swimming off Bourne Point Road in Wareham Sunday morning, officials said.
Wareham police, fire, and Massachusetts Environmental Police officials arrived at about 11:45 a.m. to find the woman had been assisted onto the shore, according to Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell.
Responding officers had initially requested availability for a MedFlight, but EMS officials decided to take the woman to Tobey Hospital by ambulance, Haskell said.
The operator of the boat remained on the scene.
State environmental police are investigating.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.
Advertisement