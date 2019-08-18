Woman struck by boat, severely injures leg in Wareham

A woman sustained a “severe leg injury” after she was struck by a boat while swimming off Bourne Point Road in Wareham Sunday morning, officials said.

Wareham police, fire, and Massachusetts Environmental Police officials arrived at about 11:45 a.m. to find the woman had been assisted onto the shore, according to Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell.

Responding officers had initially requested availability for a MedFlight, but EMS officials decided to take the woman to Tobey Hospital by ambulance, Haskell said.