10-year-old Victoria Carregal readies for Flight of the Angel

“I feel honored,” she said in an interview Sunday. “A lot of my ancestors, my aunts, and grandparents did it.”

A slight case of nerves couldn’t stop the 10-year-old from Peabody from taking part in the tradition, which has been part of her family for generations.

After months of preparation, Victoria Carregal readied herself Sunday afternoon for her moment in the spotlight: a 9 p.m. descent from a third-floor window on North Street in an annual North End tradition known as the Flight of the Angel.

Victoria’s flight, facilitated by a safety harness, will signal the finale of the North End’s annual Fisherman’s Feast honoring the Madonna del Soccorso, whose likeness parades through the streets of the North End throughout the three-day festival.

Advertisement

In taking the role of the Flying Angel, Victoria follows in the footsteps of her great-grandmother Anna Campo, who recently died at 95, according to Carregal’s aunt, Justine Fialkosky.

Victoria’s cousin, Sophia Fialkosky, of Newton, filled the role last year.

The tradition originated in Sciacca in the 16th century and is carried on today in the Boston area by the descendants of immigrants from the Sicilian fishing village, who make up an 85-member religious society, said Victoria’s father, Mark Corregal.

Each year, society members nominate a girl — often one of their daughters — to play the role of the Flying Angel, Justine said. Following a prayer by two “side angels,” the flying angel, dressed in flowing robes and sporting small wings, descends to recite a devotion in Italian before the Madonna.

The celebration is largely a family affair, as most of the society members are related in one way or another, Mark Corregal said.

“It’s almost like Christmas for us, because we grew up with it,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for family and friends to come together each year.”

Advertisement

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.