Authorities investigating fatal stabbing in Lynn
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in Lynn Monday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., police found a man on Union Street who had been stabbed, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not identify the man, who is believed to have been homeless.
The Essex District Attorney’s office, Lynn police, and State Police detectives are investigating. As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
