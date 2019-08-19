Boston Marathon memorial on Boylston Street completed
A truck with a police escort stopped in Back Bay at 7:32 a.m. Monday to deliver the final stones to complete the memorial at the finish line of the Boston Marathon to the three victims of the 2013 terror bombing there.
Chunks of granite, weighing hundreds of pounds each, were taken from sentimental places in each of the three bombing victims’ lives.
One stone came from Franklin Park, which was beloved by 8-year-old Martin Richard. It was fused to another stone from Boston University, where Lingzi Lu, 23, was earning a graduate degree in mathematics and statistics. Their stone was placed at the location where the two died.
Advertisement
The second stone came from Spectacle Island, where Krystle Campbell, 29, managed the Summer Shack and event operations. It was placed a short distance away, where she died.
Pablo Eduardo, the artist behind the memorial, said the police escort was an emotional surprise to him. He attended college in Boston and has now lived in the area for more than 20 years, so he considers this his hometown.
“It’s such a huge honor — as soon as you’re allowed to do something like this,... then you are a part of the community,” Eduardo said in an interview.
“I hope it will make you just stop a little bit and see what it is when you’re walking up and down Boylston Street.”
Diamond Naga Siu can be reached at diamondnaga.siu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @diamondnagasiu