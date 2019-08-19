Boston Marathon memorial on Boylston Street completed

A truck with a police escort stopped in Back Bay at 7:32 a.m. Monday to deliver the final stones to complete the memorial at the finish line of the Boston Marathon to the three victims of the 2013 terror bombing there.

Chunks of granite, weighing hundreds of pounds each, were taken from sentimental places in each of the three bombing victims’ lives.

One stone came from Franklin Park, which was beloved by 8-year-old Martin Richard. It was fused to another stone from Boston University, where Lingzi Lu, 23, was earning a graduate degree in mathematics and statistics. Their stone was placed at the location where the two died.