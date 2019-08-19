British Red Arrow fighter jets to soar over Boston Monday morning

“The Red Arrows will be flying north to south past the Tobin Bridge, over the USS Constitution, then past the waterfront and out towards the Harbor Islands before doubling back south to north along the same route before landing at Logan,” DiFabio said.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s Red Arrows will spend 10 minutes flying over the Boston Harbor and waterfront around 11 a.m., said Paolo DiFabio, the British Consulate-General Boston’s head of politics, press, and public affairs

DiFabio suggested watching the aerial show from any point in downtown Boston, East Boston, or the waterfront.

Advertisement

“For me and many other Brits, watching the Red Arrows in action is a classic summertime experience, and I look forward to the American public having a chance to enjoy their exhilarating displays,” said Antony Phillipson, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America.

The Red Arrows are on an 11-week North American tour that started in Halifax, Nova Scotia July 8 and will end in Rapid City, South Dakota October 8, according to the RAF.

Nine Red Arrows will fly in loops, corkscrews, and other formations and release blue, red, and white contrails, according to the RAF.

The Red Arrows’ tour aims to showcase British innovation and engineering, the RAF said in a statement.

The British Consulate General Boston is offering prizes for the best flyover photos shared on social media with the hashtag #RedArrowsTour, police said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.