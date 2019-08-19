Child, three others hurt in three-car crash in Truro
Four people including a young child were sent to a hospital Monday after a three-car crash in Truro, a fire official said.
Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. at Route 6 and Castle Road. He confirmed that a child was among the injured, who were all taken to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the victims’ ages or genders were immediately available.
It wasn’t clear if any of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries.
A Truro police dispatcher said no one from the Police Department was immediately available for comment.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
