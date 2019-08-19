Child, three others hurt in three-car crash in Truro

Four people including a young child were sent to a hospital Monday after a three-car crash in Truro, a fire official said.

Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. at Route 6 and Castle Road. He confirmed that a child was among the injured, who were all taken to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the victims’ ages or genders were immediately available.

It wasn’t clear if any of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries.