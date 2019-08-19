Commentator who sparked controversy over Tom Brady’s daughter leaving WEEI to work for lawmaker
WEEI commentator and columnist Alex Reimer, who sparked controversy in January 2018 when he called Tom Brady’s young daughter a “pissant” on the air, is leaving the sports radio station for a political gig.
Reimer confirmed the move via Twitter and a morning column on the WEEI website.
“Today marks the end of my run at @WEEI,” he tweeted. “It feels surreal. I want to thank (most of) you for reading and listening. It’s not too often people get to actually work their dream job. I do feel lucky.”
Reimer added that he’s taking a job as communications director for state Sen. Eric P. Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat.
“He is a big proponent of East-West Rail,” Reimer tweeted. “My hero @AOC would be proud of me.”
Reimer infamously stoked the ire of Patriots Nation when he made the “pissant” comment while discussing the Facebook Live series “Tom vs. Time.” His remark prompted a suspension.
“You learn a lot about yourself when you screw up within earshot of tens of thousands of people, such as violating a friend’s trust or saying something incredibly stupid about a beloved quarterback’s child,” Reimer wrote in his farewell column Monday. “ ... Amazingly, I am leaving on good terms, so this probably isn’t the last you’ll hear from me in this space. Team Reim, and my inflated ego, will not rest. For the last 31 months, I woke up every day and was paid to give my opinions on the topics of the day. That is pretty cool. I hope I appreciated it enough.”
