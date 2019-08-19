Commentator who sparked controversy over Tom Brady’s daughter leaving WEEI to work for lawmaker

WEEI commentator and columnist Alex Reimer, who sparked controversy in January 2018 when he called Tom Brady’s young daughter a “pissant” on the air, is leaving the sports radio station for a political gig.

Reimer confirmed the move via Twitter and a morning column on the WEEI website.

“Today marks the end of my run at @WEEI,” he tweeted. “It feels surreal. I want to thank (most of) you for reading and listening. It’s not too often people get to actually work their dream job. I do feel lucky.”