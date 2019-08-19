Dominican national sentenced to two years in prison
A Dominican Republic national was sentenced to two years in prison for reentering the country illegally, federal prosecutors said.
Jonathan Manuel Lara Troncoso, 33, will be subject to deportation after he completes his sentence.
Lara Troncoso, who had been living in Lawrence, pleaded guilty in May.
Authorities said that Lara Troncoso was deported in June 2006 but later returned and assumed the identity of an American citizen from Puerto Rico. To avoid detection, he mutiliated his fingertips, federal prosecutors said.
He was convicted three times of drug offenses in Massachusetts while using an alias, including a conviction for fentanyl trafficking. By that point, his fingertips had healed enough to match his prints on file from his 2oo6 deportation.
