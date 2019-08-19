‘Don’t worry I am not following you,’ man allegedly said before attacking woman in Manchester, N.H.

Police in Manchester, N.H. is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a woman and stole her purse Sunday night.

Officers were flagged down around 9:50 p.m. by several people who reported that an armed robbery had occurred on the sidewalk in front of 331 Spruce St. in Manchester, according to a press release from the Manchester Police Department.

The victim told police that she was walking down Spruce Street when she noticed a man behind her, and when she looked back at him, he said, “Don’t worry, I am not following you.” She told officers she “laughed it off” and kept walking, the release said.