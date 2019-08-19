‘Don’t worry I am not following you,’ man allegedly said before attacking woman in Manchester, N.H.
Police in Manchester, N.H. is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a woman and stole her purse Sunday night.
Officers were flagged down around 9:50 p.m. by several people who reported that an armed robbery had occurred on the sidewalk in front of 331 Spruce St. in Manchester, according to a press release from the Manchester Police Department.
The victim told police that she was walking down Spruce Street when she noticed a man behind her, and when she looked back at him, he said, “Don’t worry, I am not following you.” She told officers she “laughed it off” and kept walking, the release said.
But then, just moments later, she was struck in the back of the head and knocked down to the sidewalk. A man ripped off the pocketbook she had strapped across her chest and started walking away, the press release said.
When she began screaming and the suspect turned around and came back toward her, but this time he was brandishing a handgun. “He racked the slide back and pointed it at her,” the press release said.
The man was described as Hispanic and in his 30s, approximately 5’5” to 5’7” tall, with clean-cut (lined) hair, a thin build, and wearing black shorts and a black shirt. The handgun was black in color and appeared to be a semi-automatic, similar to a Glock, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip with the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.
