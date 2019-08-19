Greenland, N.H.: Not for sale but quite a history

■ Greenland, N.H., is much easier to get to than Greenland the country — just an hour up the road from Boston via I-95.

True, his first foray there wasn’t hugely successful: In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton beat Trump decisively in Greenland, 1,396-1,074. But who knows what 2020 will bring? If the president ever decides to visit, here’s what he should know:

How serious is President Trump about actually trying to purchase Greenland for the United States? Hard to say, but the notion hasn’t exactly been well-received overseas. Some advice for the president: Perhaps he should start small — making friends in tiny Greenland, N.H., a lovely town (pop. 4,000) with a long history.

Advertisement

■ Greenland, originally part of Portsmouth, incorporated as a separate town in the early 18th century. Among its (modest) claims to fame: Greenland is home to one of the oldest surviving brick houses in New England. The Weeks Brick House, built by Samuel Weeks in 1710 is now part of a 33-acre farmstead with lovely hiking trails.

■ Among Greenland’s notable residents was Oney Judge, a fugitive slave who escaped from the household of George and Martha Washington. She outlived a husband and all her children and spent her later years in poverty. Nonetheless, she told a reporter for an abolitionist paper, that was preferable to the alternative: “I am free and have, I trust, been made a child of God by the means.”

■ Tourists on their way to Portsmouth or Maine points can stop at the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland — and it’s worth the trip, especially if you’re into bird-watching. What you might see: Great Bay’s wintering eagles, migratory warblers, waterfowl, and osprey. There’s also a public boat launch accessible for kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

■ The big news in Greenland this summer: Governor Chris Sununu signed into law an environmental protection bill aimed at cleaning up pollution in Berry’s Brook generated by a local landfill.

Advertisement

■ The big news in Greenland in 1928: The Globe reported that a former Harvard football coach and his brothers were having big success raising turkeys in Greenland. “Despite the popular belief that turkeys cannot be hatched in an incubator, Vic Kennard has had a great deal of success in his experiment,” the paper noted.

■ Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld — running as a Republican challenger to Trump — spoke in Greenland in July, touting, among other things, nuclear power. According to the Portsmouth Herald, Weld called nuclear power “the future of energy in our grid.”

“People sit around and say why couldn’t they invent an energy source that generates an infinite amount of power with no carbon emissions whatsoever? They invented that a long time ago and it’s called the atom,” he said, according to the Herald. “We’ve simply got to engage there and not close our eyes to that,” he added.

■ Greenland is actually the site of lots of presidential politicking because of the presence of the Portsmouth Country Club, a good spot to draw a crowd. In 2015, Ted Cruz was there, calling for the repeal of “every word of Obamacare,” as well as the elimination of the IRS.

That same year, a 9-year-old Greenland boy named Ollie Olsen briefly made headlines when he got a note signed by Hillary Clinton asking his teacher to excuse his absence from class. “Dear Mrs. Simons,” the note said. “I’m missing school today, because I’m going to meet Hillary.” The note was signed by Ollie and by Clinton, who added an asterisk and the word “really!” under her signature.

Advertisement

Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.