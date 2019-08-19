Heat advisory issued for much of Greater Boston

A heat advisory will be in effect in much of Greater Boston on Monday, with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s and heat index levels reaching into the upper 90s.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.

“ Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” forecasters from the weather service said early Monday.