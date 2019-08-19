Heat advisory issued for much of Greater Boston
A heat advisory will be in effect in much of Greater Boston on Monday, with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s and heat index levels reaching into the upper 90s.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.
“ Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” forecasters from the weather service said early Monday.
Areas of Western Mass., specifically Hampden County, and much of Connecticut will also be under a heat advisory during the middle parts of the day, with similar heat index levels, which forecasters predict will top out around 96 degrees.
Advertisement
“Heat index” is a measure of how hot it feels outside with air temperature and relative humidity combined. Monday is expected to be a fairly humid day, with a dewpoint reaching into the 70s. According to the weather service, the Boston area may see some brief relief in the evening, with slight chances of thunderstorms and rain starting at about 6 p.m.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.