Hull is celebrating its 375th birthday

On May 29, 1644, the state legislature incorporated Nantascot into the town of Hull, said John Reilly, chairman of Hull’s 375th Anniversary Committee.

Wampanoag Native Americans and European explorers established a trading post called Nantascot around 400 years ago in the area that is now Hull, according to the town of Hull’s website.

The town of Hull is turning 375 years old this year, and officials, residents, and visitors are celebrating the history of the seaside town.

Now, 375 years later, Hull has made a name for itself as a popular vacation destination due to Nantasket Beach and Hull Bay. In 1716, Hull also became home to Boston Light, the oldest lighthouse in the country, Reilly said.

Advertisement

Boston Light is located on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor. The island is now owned by the US Coast Guard.

Boston Light is also the last manned lighthouse in the country, Reilly said. US Senator Edward M. Kennedy championed legislation in the late 1980s when automation of lighthouses was picking up traction, to preserve Boston Light as a manned station.

Hull celebrated its anniversary Saturday with a parade and field day.

Over 70 community organizations participated in the parade, including local law enforcement departments, marching bands, and Hull Pride, Reilly said.

“It’s just a moment to look back and to celebrate our history,” he said.

Thousands of people lined Nantasket Avenue to watch the parade Saturday morning, Reilly said. The festivities then moved to L Street Field for a day of bounce houses, face painting, dunk tanks, and food trucks. There were even opportunities to take pictures with the 2019 Red Sox World Series and New England Patriots Super Bowl trophies.

Reilly said people visit Hull year-round to walk on the “sugary” sand beaches and look at the water, which he said is shark-free and the cleanest around Boston.

Advertisement

“Originally, Hull was known for Paragon Park which closed in the 80s,” Reilly said. “Now [tourists] still come down for Nantasket Beach.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.