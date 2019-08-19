Jeopardy star Ken Jennings (jokingly?) suggests an alternative definition for ‘Masshole’

Former “Jeopardy” contestant Ken Jennings appeared to be having a little fun on Twitter on Sunday, suggested an alternative definition for local nickname “Masshole.”

People from Boston are sometimes called “Massholes” because they come from “Mass”achusetts and generously offer their w”hole” heart and soul to their fellow man. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 18, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jennings had come up with the snappy substitute definition on the fly or if he’d borrowed it from someone, but it didn’t quite match the “formal” definition of Masshole, established in 2015 by the Oxford English Dictionary.