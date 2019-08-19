Sutton man held on $250,000 bail in hit-and-run crash that killed 51-year-old jogger

Bail was set for the defendant, Shane A. Newman, 39, during his arraignment in Uxbridge District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A Sutton man was held on $250,000 cash bail Monday for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 51-year-old jogger in that town last week, records show.

Newman’s charged in connection with the death of Daniel De Lima, 51, who was fatally struck around 8:15 a.m. last Wednesday on Singletary Street.

Advertisement

Newman was arrested last week following a 72-hour investigation that generated more than 50 tips from the public, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office. Early told reporters Friday that the investigation went back and forth over the Connecticut state line.

A white Cadillac SRX with damage to the passenger side was also recovered as a part of the probe, Early said.

Officials from the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center confirmed last week that De Lima worked as a psychotherapist at its Connecticut, Framingham and Milford locations.

“The Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center lost one of our own yesterday,” said Stephen J. Kerrigan, president and chief executive of the health center, in a statement.

“Daniel De Lima was a truly gifted and exceptional behavioral health provider who worked with his patients and our team for many years,” Kerrigan continued. “His loss will be felt deeply by the community he served and the people he helped. Daniel truly understood our mission and was a dedicated and committed member of our team. He was our friend and colleague, kind and caring, touching all those he worked with. He will be missed by his patients and colleagues.”

Advertisement

The next hearing in Newman’s case is slated for Oct. 2.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.