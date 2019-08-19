Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Revere
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a Bank of America on American Legion Highway, the Revere Police Department said in a statement.
David Hattersley allegedly fled with an unknown amount of money towards Beach Street around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He then got on an MBTA bus.
Hattersley got off the bus near the Broadway area. Police found Hattersley in the side yard of a home on Warren Street, officials said.
Hattersley was carrying money and a pellet gun when he was taken into custody, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
