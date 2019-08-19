Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Revere

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a Bank of America on American Legion Highway, the Revere Police Department said in a statement.

David Hattersley allegedly fled with an unknown amount of money towards Beach Street around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He then got on an MBTA bus.

Hattersley got off the bus near the Broadway area. Police found Hattersley in the side yard of a home on Warren Street, officials said.