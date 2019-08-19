Man faces life in prison after conviction for slaying in Dorchester

Troche’s sentencing is slated for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 907, according to District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The defendant, Julian Lee Troche, 27, was convicted Friday in Suffolk Superior Court of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the slaying of Leonard, who was gunned down in November 2016 on Ames Street in the Franklin Field housing development, according to prosecutors.

A Boston man faces a mandatory life sentence Tuesday following his first-degree murder conviction last week in the 2016 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Dantley Leonard in Dorchester.

All first-degree murder convictions are reviewed by the state’s highest court.

Troche had also been charged in 2016 with killing Andrew Flonory in Mattapan in June of that year, but prosecutors dropped the charges in October 2018 after Flonory’s brother, Dwayne Flonory, who was also wounded in the shooting, successfully asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to legal filings.

Troche has been convicted previously of drug possession with intent to distribute and in 2013 was sentenced to three years in state prison on a firearms charge, according to prosecutors and court records.

His lawyer, James Greenberg, said at the time of Troche’s arraignment in the Flonory case that his client “adamantly denies” shooting the Flonory brothers.

The Flonory family has faced immense loss. On Sept. 28, 2010, 21-year-old Eyanna Flonory, and her toddler son, Amani Smith, were shot to death on Woolson Street, along with Eyanna’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Simba Martin, and another man, 22-year-old Levaughn Washum-Garrison.

The quadruple homicide was one of the city’s worst killings in years and came to be known as the Mattapan Massacre.

Evan Allen and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.