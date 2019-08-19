‘Codfather’ must cease commercial fishing when he leaves prison and pay $3m fine

Rafael, a once formidable New Bedford fishing magnate, had owned one of the largest groundfish fishing fleets in the United States at the time of his downfall. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2017.

The pact resolves “pending civil administrative claims” against Rafael, 67, and a number of his former captains, the statement said. Rafael’s due to be released from prison in March of 2021, according to the US Bureau of Prisons website.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that Carlos A. Rafael, the man known as the Codfather who’s currently incarcerated at FMC-Devens for tax evasion and flouting fishing quotas , must “cease all commercial fishing, except for scalloping, by December 31, 2019,” and “scalloping must cease by March 31, 2020” under terms of a settlement.

Under terms of the settlement announced Monday, Rafael must also pay a $3 million fine, cough up the seafood dealer permit issued to Carlos Seafood by September 1, 2019, and sell “all limited access federal fishing permits and fishing vessels he owns or controls, by December 31, 2020, through transactions reviewed and approved by NOAA,” the agency said.

John Markey, a lawyer for Rafael, said both sides had to give a little to reach the agreement, and he compared his fallen client to a pair of Major League Baseball legends.

“Neither side gets 100 percent of what it wants,” Markey said. “The big sacrifice for Carlos is that he’s being asked to no longer participate in the fishing industry, which has been his life, where he has made his friendships, earned his living. This is who he is. It’s where he went every day for work. It’s where he’s met great success and provided for his family. It’s like David Ortiz or Joe DiMaggio retiring. He’s not leaving because he aged out, he’s living because of this situation. That’s the downside.”

At his sentencing, Rafael told the court through his lawyer that he mislabeled more than 700,000 pounds of fish not out of greed, but to protect workers whose jobs were threatened by limits on dwindling cod stocks.

Prosecutors said he evaded federal limits by falsely reporting cod as less valuable fish, hurting small fishermen who followed the law.

Markey said Rafael won’t sell his fleet to family members and hopes to keep the boats in New Bedford. The boats include 11 scallop boats and 15 to 20 groundfish vessels, Markey said.

Also under terms of the settlement, 17 of Rafael’s former captains must serve “suspensions of their operator permits during which they cannot be aboard a federally permitted vessel while it is at sea or offloading,” the release said. “The periods of suspension range between 20 and 200 days and are based on the number and severity of each captain’s violations.”

In addition, the captains are required to serve “probationary periods ranging between 1 and 3 years (likewise, based on the number and severity of their violations),” the release said. “During their probationary periods, the captains also agree to be subject to additional monitoring and reporting requirements.”

The captains will face sanctions if they break any rules during their probationary periods.

According to the statement, they must “relinquish their operator permit and be banned from commercial fishing if they are found liable for an intentional or reckless violation during their period of probation.”

It’s not all bad news for Rafael, who gets to keep the cash from the sale mandated by the settlement.

“Pursuant to the forced divestiture, Rafael is required to sell his fishing vessels and permits and will be allowed to retain the proceeds,” the NOAA release said. “The great majority of Rafael’s civil and criminal violations involved the groundfish fishery; Rafael’s highly valued scallop permits were not used in those violations.”

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said in a statement that the settlement was a welcome development.

“Today’s settlement enables the Port of New Bedford to turn the page on the Carlos Rafael saga,” Mitchell said. “The most significant element of the agreement is what we have insisted on all along; that is, it imposes no restrictions on Rafael’s ability to sell his boats and permits to New Bedford-based businesses. If Rafael follows through on his intention to do just that, it will ensure that East Coast groundfish landings will continue to be concentrated in New Bedford.”

Chris Oliver, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries, said in a separate statement that the settlement achieves his agency’s “chief objective of permanently removing Mr. Rafael from participation in federal fisheries. The settlement also clears the way for Mr. Rafael’s fishing assets that have been tied up in this litigation to be returned to productive use.”

Rafael’s forced divestiture and permanent ban from commercial fishing, Oliver said, “is a fitting end to this case, on top of the criminal sentence he is already serving. This settlement also holds accountable the vessel captains who now face suspensions, probationary periods, additional monitoring and reporting requirements, and the threat of a lifetime ban from the industry if they intentionally violate federal fisheries regulations again. It also serves as a reminder that no one is exempt from the rules.”

Maria Cramer of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.