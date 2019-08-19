Man struck, killed by commuter train in Belmont

Transit police and Belmont Fire and EMS arrived at the scene to find that a man was hit by an inbound Fitchburg Line train while trespassing on the right-of-way, Transit Police said.

Transit Police received a radio call around 6:20 a.m. reporting a person possibly hit by a train at the Brighton Street crossing in Belmont, the department said.

A man was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Belmont on Monday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.

The man, who is believed to have been about 21, was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected, but detectives are investigating the incident, Transit Police said.

Fitchburg trains were delayed by the incident, the commuter rail reported. The 6:20 a.m. train from Wachusett was operating 20-30 minutes behind schedule, the commuter rail said in a tweet just before 8 a.m.

Just minutes later, the commuter rail said in a tweet that workers had cleared a track for use between Belmont and the Porter Square MBTA station but that trains in that area would operate at reduced speeds and passengers on the Fitchburg Line could continue to experience delays.

Part of Brighton Street was closed to traffic after the incident, according to Belmont police.

At 6:40 a.m. Belmont police tweeted that the road was closed between Cross and Hittinger streets while units assisted Transit Police.

“Expect significant delays for the morning commute,” police tweeted. “Plan your alternate routes accordingly.”

UPDATE: Fitchburg Line Train 400 (4:50 am from Wachusett) is stopped near Porter Square and is currently 25-35 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 19, 2019

