Police save miniature goat ‘Marshmallow’ who was dodging traffic on road in Dartmouth
Dartmouth police saved a goat who was dodging traffic in the middle of a road Monday morning, police said.
The goat was in the middle of Bakerville Road when he was scooped up by two officers, Dartmouth police said in a Facebook post Monday.
“When they asked him where he was going, he told them that he was running late for his people yoga class,” the post said.
At around 7:30 a.m., David Medeiros’ son got a call from the police department. Medeiros then went to pick up “Marshmallow,” a male miniature goat that he keeps as a pet for his granddaughter when she comes to visit.
Advertisement
Medeiros said Marshmallow frequently wanders, but that they usually keep him on a leash. Medeiros, who lives on Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth, has six goats but said Marshmallow is the only one he considers a pet.
“I do worry about him and cars that might hit him,” he said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.