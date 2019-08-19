Police save miniature goat ‘Marshmallow’ who was dodging traffic on road in Dartmouth

The goat was in the middle of Bakerville Road when he was scooped up by two officers, Dartmouth police said in a Facebook post Monday.

“When they asked him where he was going, he told them that he was running late for his people yoga class,” the post said.

At around 7:30 a.m., David Medeiros’ son got a call from the police department. Medeiros then went to pick up “Marshmallow,” a male miniature goat that he keeps as a pet for his granddaughter when she comes to visit.

Medeiros said Marshmallow frequently wanders, but that they usually keep him on a leash. Medeiros, who lives on Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth, has six goats but said Marshmallow is the only one he considers a pet.

“I do worry about him and cars that might hit him,” he said.

