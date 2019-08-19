Shark detected at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet; beach shut for an hour
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was shut for an hour Monday morning after a great white shark was detected in the water, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The tagged shark was detected at 9:43 a.m., according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The beach was set to be closed until 10:27 a.m. unless another shark is spotted or detected.
Newcomb Hollow is one of the most frequently closed beaches on the Cape and Islands this summer because of sharks, according to a Globe tally.
