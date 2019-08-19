Two men shot near Mattapan T station
Two men suffered non-life-threatening wounds during a shooting in the busway at the Mattapan MBTA station early Monday morning, according to Transit Police.
Transit Police and Boston police responded to a report of shots fired near the station at about 2:10 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Transit Police said in a statement.
A second man, 35, also suffered a non-life-threatening wound and went separately to a local hospital, Transit Police said.
Detectives are investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.
