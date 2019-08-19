Two men shot near Mattapan T station

Two men suffered non-life-threatening wounds during a shooting in the busway at the Mattapan MBTA station early Monday morning, according to Transit Police.

Transit Police and Boston police responded to a report of shots fired near the station at about 2:10 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Transit Police said in a statement.

A second man, 35, also suffered a non-life-threatening wound and went separately to a local hospital, Transit Police said.