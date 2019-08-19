Whitman woman sustains injuries after being pinned underneath heavy machinery
A Whitman woman was injured after she was pinned underneath an almost 3,000 pound stump-grinding machine, Cohasset police said.
The machine, owned by Monster Tree of Cohasset, rolled onto the 26-year-old woman on King Street, officials said.
Officers arrived around noon when they heard the victim “screaming in pain” when her leg was pinned under the grinder, police said. One officer quickly applied a tourniquet to the woman’s upper thigh while four other officers lifted the machine to free her, officials said.
The woman was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she is undergoing treatment.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
