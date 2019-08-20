3-alarm fire strikes North Andover recycling facility

RecyclingWorks is located at that address, according to an online listing.

The fire was reported at 200 Holt Road, he said.

A three-alarm fire started at a recycling facility in North Andover Tuesday night, a fire dispatcher said.

The business collects plastics, electronics, and other waste from commercial and institutional clients, according to its website.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are responding to the scene.

