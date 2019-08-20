‘All they have is a grave to visit’: Man gets life in prison for killing father of twins in Dorchester

Their father was 28-year-old Dantley Leonard , who was fatally shot in November 2016 in Dorchester. On Tuesday, Evans took the stand just a few feet away from Julian Lee Troche, the man convicted Friday of killing her nephew.

“These boys were eight years old when their dad was brutally murdered,” Evans said in a victim impact statement. “All they have is a grave to visit and memories to hold onto.”

Mavis Evans struggled to maintain her composure Tuesday from the witness stand in Suffolk Superior Court, where she held up a photo of her slain nephew’s twin boys.

Troche, 27, wearing a gray suit with his hands cuffed and his ankles shackled, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the mandatory penalty for first-degree murder.

“This has been a nightmare for my family,” Evans said.

Troche was also convicted of wounding a second man in the November 2016 shooting on Ames Street in the Franklin Field housing development.

James Greenberg, a lawyer for Troche, told the court Tuesday that he felt the jury “unjustly convicted” his client and said his “heart goes out” to Leonard’s family.

Leonard’s father, Danley Leonard, also took the stand before Troche was formally sentenced.

“He took my life away and took my loving son,” Danley Leonard said, lamenting that his twin grandsons, now 11, are “never going to see their papa again.”

Following his remarks, Danley Leonard stared hard at Troche as court officers escorted him back to the public gallery.

Troche also had supporters in the courtroom, including one man who shouted “keep your head up” and claimed the authorities “just put an innocent man” in prison.

Troche, who has an arrest record dating back to age 15 for prior gun and drug offenses, had also been charged in 2016 with fatally shooting Andrew Flonory in Mattapan in June of that year.

Prosecutors dropped the charges in October 2018 after Flonory’s brother, Dwayne Flonory, who was also wounded in the shooting, successfully asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to legal filings.

Greenberg said at the time of Troche’s arraignment in the Flonory case that his client “adamantly denies” shooting the Flonory brothers.

The Flonory family has faced immense loss. On Sept. 28, 2010, 21-year-old Eyanna Flonory, and her toddler son, Amani Smith, were shot to death on Woolson Street, along with Eyanna’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Simba Martin, and another man, 22-year-old Levaughn Washum-Garrison.

The quadruple homicide was one of the city’s worst killings in years and came to be known as the Mattapan Massacre.

But on Tuesday, the grieving relatives of Dantley Leonard were focused on the death of their loved one and on the two sons he left behind.

Danley Leonard, the victim’s father, recounted taking his grandsons to visit their father’s grave on Father’s Day.

“I would like this defendant to sit and think about this for the rest of his life,” he said.

