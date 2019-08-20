Catastrophe averted after car catches fire during grand opening at Brockton gas station

A car caught fire at a Brockton gas station during the business’s grand opening Monday, sending patrons fleeing and forcing staff to turn on emergency extinguishers located above the pumps, according to a clerk and a fire official. No one was hurt.

The blaze at Petro Save on North Main Street broke out in the afternoon, said cashier Veronica Tirado, who wasn’t working at the time. She said a customer’s gas tank began to overflow, leading to the momentary mayhem.

“We had an overflow of gas, and it caught fire and the flames just kind of went up, and two of our employees outside at the time tried to grab fire extinguishers” to douse the flames, Tirado said.