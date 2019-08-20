Catastrophe averted after car catches fire during grand opening at Brockton gas station
A car caught fire at a Brockton gas station during the business’s grand opening Monday, sending patrons fleeing and forcing staff to turn on emergency extinguishers located above the pumps, according to a clerk and a fire official. No one was hurt.
The blaze at Petro Save on North Main Street broke out in the afternoon, said cashier Veronica Tirado, who wasn’t working at the time. She said a customer’s gas tank began to overflow, leading to the momentary mayhem.
“We had an overflow of gas, and it caught fire and the flames just kind of went up, and two of our employees outside at the time tried to grab fire extinguishers” to douse the flames, Tirado said.
Advertisement
She said workers inside pressed an emergency button that triggered the overhead extinguisher system, which put the fire out.
“Thank God, nobody was hurt,” Tirado said.
Stunning video footage of the incident posted to NBC Boston’s website shows the flames quickly spreading beneath the vehicle. Customers sprint away, and one person’s shoe appears to catch fire.
Then as the emergency extinguishers are activated, material that normally shoots out of hand-held extinguishers rains down from above the pumps to save the day.
“It was a shock, and it was scary,” Tirado said of the fast-moving blaze.
Brockton fire Captain Joseph DePasquale said he wasn’t sure when the station would be able to reopen. He confirmed there were no injuries.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.