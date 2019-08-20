Firefighters rescue contractor stuck high in tree trying to save cat for crying homeowner

”When I got up as high as I did, the cat went a little further. The cat was literally on the leaf line on the outside of the tree, so at that point I was yelling down to the homeowner and my crew to be ready because the cat was about to fall,” Brennan said.

James Brennan, 43, of Leominster, got his belt loop stuck on a tree at 26 Hanover St. around 9:56 a.m. after he climbed up to rescue a family cat at a home he was remodeling, according to Brennan and Leominster Fire Acting Deputy Chief Anthony LeFebvre.

Leominster firefighters rescued a contractor Monday who got stuck in a tree trying to retrieve a cat 70 feet in the air after a sobbing homeowner begged him to save the animal, the Leominster Fire Department said.

The one-year-old cat climbed 70 feet up the tree on Sunday, Brennan said. The homeowner asked Brennan to rescue the cat that night, but he could not reach it and climbed back down. He tried to rescue the animal again Monday morning after the homeowner spent the night under the tree with the cat.

“I felt compelled to help her because she was sobbing that she couldn’t lose this cat because her son would be devastated. The cat was a Christmas gift this past year,” Brennan said.

Leominster firefighters, the Leominster Forestry Division, and the Massachusetts District 8 Tech Rescue Team rescued Brennan and the cat, LeFebvre said. Rescuers cut electrical wires before they retrieved the two.

“The forestry department trimmed the tree canopy to allow us to get access to the victim. Once that occurred, the fire department ladder truck was able to raise an aerial ladder up to him and secure him with a safety belt and get him onto ladder and then climb down onto the ground,” LeFebvre said.

The cat was taken to a veterinarian and treated for dehydration and second-degree burns on its paws, Brennan said. Brennan was examined on scene and released, LeFebvre said.

“This was a rarity. I can’t remember in 31 plus years, actually, this happening,” LeFebvre said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.